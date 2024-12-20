New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda met BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, injured during a scuffle in the Parliament premises, in RML Hospital on Friday.

Notably, both Baijayant Jay Panda and Pratap Sarangi are Lok Sabha MPs from Odisha. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also met BJP MP Pratap Sarangi at the RML Hospital in the national capital.

Notably, both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs. Both the MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The authorities confirmed on Friday that the two MPs are stable and normal.

"There is no place for violence and violence in a democracy. What happened in the Parliament premises recently is very unfortunate and condemnable? An opposition party leader used this as a hope. Our party's MPs ares undergoing treatment at RML Hospital in Delhi today. I met with Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput and Inquired about their health condition, " Jay Panda posted on X after the meeting.

On the current health condition of injured BJP MPs, RML MS Dr Ajay Shukla said, "Both are in better condition. Their BP is normal. They are in the ICU at present. They are under observation; senior leaders will make further decisions. Both the reports of the CT scan and MRI are normal..."

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's behaviour during the winter session of Parliament, saying the BJP MP was upset by the scuffle in which two of his colleagues were injured.

Speaking to the media, Rijiju said, "This is the last day of the Winter Session. Both Houses will be adjourned sine die today. NDA MPs are very agitated over the conduct of Rahul Gandhi yesterday."

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Rahul Gandhi unfortunately considers Parliament and this country his and Congress' slaves. He should apologise in the parliament at all costs or else the Lok Sabha speaker should investigate... Two MPs have been physically handled... Congress should also think about how many years will they serve such a person."

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the home minister's remarks about BR Ambedkar and asserted that such insults would not be tolerated in the country.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "They know that their true sentiments for Ambedkar ji have come out. So, they are now scared of the opposition because we are raising this issue. National interest is related to this matter. Our Constitution has been given by Ambedkar ji, the people of this country, and our freedom struggle. Such an insult to him will not be tolerated by India." (ANI)

