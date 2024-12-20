Jabalpur, December 20: A woman allegedly stabbed her husband's employee to death, suspecting her of having an affair with him, and injured another woman in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Friday. The police on Thursday arrested Shikha Mishra (35) for the killing that took place at Professor Colony on Wednesday, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anand Kaladgi said the victim, Anika Mishra (33), worked at the construction company run by the accused woman's husband, Brajesh Mishra. Jabalpur Shocker: Fed Up Over Constant Harassment, 2 Security Guards Kill Man With Iron Rod, Burn His Body With Petrol and Set Printing Press on Fire To Destroy Evidence; Arrested.

Shikha suspected her husband of having an affair with Anika, he said. The official said the accused allegedly contacted Anika on Wednesday and met her at the residence of one Sonam Rajak in Professor Colony. They got into a heated argument, and Shikha stabbed Anika and injured Sonam when she tried to intervene during the attack, he said. Jabalpur Shocker: Drunk School Principal Takes Female Teacher to Dumna Road on Pretext of Discussing Work, Forces Her To Drink Alcohol and Smoke Cigarettes Before Harassing Her.

Anika succumbed to her injuries, while Sonam is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said. The ASP said the accused woman, who fled from the spot, was arrested at Satna railway station on Thursday.