New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj extended greetings of 'Ram Navami' and also congratulated party workers on the occasion of the party's 46th Foundation Day.

Ram Navmi, which is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama, have coincided with the foundation day of the BJP this year.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, extending wishes for both, said, "I wish everyone a happy Ram Navami. I also congratulate you on the BJP's foundation day. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is not just the world's largest party but has become a people's movement to lay the foundation for a developed India."

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attended the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day celebrations in Delhi.

Speaking at the event, the Delhi CM said, "We have always followed the principle of putting the country first, party second and ourselves last. For us, the country has always been first and will always be. Today, through the government, we are going to work for the progress of Delhi and the country... The government will work in the interest of all sections of society living in Delhi."

Earlier, in a post on X, Shah highlighted how the party's symbol, the lotus, has "become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen."

Shah's post read, "Today, under the leadership of (PM) Modi, the lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen. The works of service, security, and cultural awakening that the BJP has undertaken in the past decade will become milestones in the days to come."

The BJP was officially formed on April 6, 1980, on the basis of panch nishthas (five commitments). However, the party's origin lies with the formation of the Jana Sangh in 1950.

The Jana Sangh was started by former union minister Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The Jana Sangh merged with the Janata Party after the end of the Emergency in 1977, with the aim to defeat Congress. Later on, the question of 'dual membership' was raised between the RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. Regarding the issue, the Jana Sangh members left the Janata Party and officially founded the BJP on April 6, 1980.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had two Prime Ministers since its formation: Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In the 1996, 1998, and 1999 Lok Sabha elections, the party emerged as the single largest party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha, the party won 303 seats, the most in the party's history. (ANI)

