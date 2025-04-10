Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday participated in the "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur and highlighted party's commitment to state's development.

BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari participated in the event and received a grand welcome from the villagers. She paid floral tributes to the statue of the late NT Rama Rao on this occasion.

Purandeswari highlighted that the BJP gives utmost importance to service and is committed to the principle of "Antyodaya".

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all government schemes have been launched for the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. Indira Gandhi once raised the slogan "Garibi Hatao" but at that time, only 7 crore people were brought closer to the banking system. Through Jan Dhan Yojana, 50 crore people have been connected to the banking sector," she stated.

She said that her party has always led in ensuring welfare for all sections of society. BJP uses its victories as opportunities for service. "Every BJP leader and worker should visit villages and participate in service programmes. The main objective of the "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" is to explain the party's principles and the benefits of BJP schemes to the people," she said.

"ADB (Asian Development Bank) is ready to sanction Rs 13,600 crore for development projects. The central government is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh. Approval has been granted for the construction of the railway line from Tirupati to Katpadi. The previous government pushed the state into a debt trap. The central government is ready to support the state in all possible ways," she stated.

"CM Chandrababu Naidu is continuously working with the Centre for the development of the state," she added. (ANI)

