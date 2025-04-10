Mumbai, April 10: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has postponed April salary increases for its staff, citing increasing macroeconomic uncertainty, especially because of the current tariff war between the US and other nations. Company officials said at a post-Q4 earnings press meet in Mumbai that the TCS salary hike decision will be taken later in the financial year, subject to an improvement in the business environment.

Chief Human Resource Officer Milind Lakkad underlined that the timing and extent of the TCS pay increases will be decided as the year unfolds. This shows prudence in the Indian IT industry during slowdowns in top markets. The step is reminiscent of a similar move made at the beginning of the pandemic five years ago, when companies curtailed spending in the wake of economic strains. TCS Q4 Results: Tata Consultancy Services Reports 1.68% Drop in Profit, Announces INR 30 Final Dividend for FY25.

Even as the grip on salary hikes persists, TCS will proceed with its quarterly variable compensation, with 70% of staff likely to receive 100% of their variable compensation for Q4. The firm has also accounted for project ramp-up delays and discretionary expenses as customers wait for tariff clarity. TCS Hiring Alert: Tata Consultancy Services Confident To Hire 40,000 Freshers in 2025 As IT Major Positions Itself As AI-First Organisation, Chief HR Milind Lakkad.

TCS plans to hire approximately 42,000 engineers from campuses in FY26, maintaining its hiring momentum. The company ended FY25 with a workforce of 607,979, marking a net addition of 6,433 employees over the year. While attrition rose slightly to 13.3% in Q4, TCS remains confident in its ability to manage employee retention.

