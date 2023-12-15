New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday shared some past instances of Lok Sabha security breaches, including an intruder walking close to the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, to claim that his party never attacked government functionaries or sought the Speaker's resignation, as he targeted the opposition for its reaction to the recent breach.

One Ratan Lal had reached the visitors' gallery with a pistol on April 11, 1974 but the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP, never sought the then Speaker's resignation. The responsibility of the security of the entire Parliament building rests only with the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Dubey said.

The Congress and other opposition parties should be "ashamed", he said on X amid demands by these parties that Home Minister Amit Shah should reply on the issue.

Many opposition MPs in their comments have demanded Shah's resignation, amid the government's insistence that it only follows the directives of the Speaker in matters of Parliament's security. Indira Gandhi was prime minister in 1974.

One Prem Pal, Dubey noted, had jumped into Lok Sabha chamber on May 5, 1994 and walked close to Rao. The BJP in its reaction then did not mention the prime minister or then home minister, he claimed.

"Such petty politics is not good," he said, attacking the opposition.

Parliament has seen little business transaction since two persons jumped into theLok Sabha chamber on Wednesday with smoke cans, as opposition parties have seized on the issue to attack the government.

