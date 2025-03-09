New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Rohit Sharma led-India national cricket team and restricted New Zealand for a score of 251/7 in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Indian spinners once again led the charge for the team and picked up five wickets during the first innings of the match.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets apiece, whereas Ravindra Jadeja ended up with one wicket. Mohammed Shami ended up his with one wicket.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Ajit Pawar To Present First MahaYuti Government Budget Amid Financial Constraints To Continue Freebies.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal heaped praise on the performance of Indian bowlers and said that they bowled really. Khandelwal hoped that Rohit Sharma's men win the match and said that the whole country is standing behind the team.

"Indian bowlers performed very well... Definitely India will win the match. The whole country is standing strongly with its team, and once again, there will be a celebratory atmosphere in the country today", Praveen Khandelwal said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Also Read | iPhone Sale Scam Busted in Greater Noida: Gang Cheats People by Offering iPhones Starting at INR 20,000 on Instagram, 2 Arrested As Police Recover Debit Cards, SIM Cards and 40 QR Codes.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against India. Kiwi openers Rachin Ravindra and Will Young added 57 from 47 balls and provided a quick start to their team.

Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy provided the first breakthrough to the Indian team and dismissed Will Young for 13 runs. Ravindra departed soon after scoring 37 runs from 29 balls. Kuldeep Yadav provided the Indian team with a much-needed breakthrough.

The Indian wrist spinner didn't stop here and dismissed Kane Williamson for 13 runs. The right-handed Kiwi batter scored a century in the previous match.

After losing three quick wickets, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell built a partnership and added 57 runs from 87 balls for the fifth wicket. Phillips got dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy for 34 runs whereas Mitchell also scored a welcome knock of 63 runs from 101 balls.

Michael Bracewell provided the much-needed finish to the innings and helped the Kiwis put up a first innings score of 251/7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)