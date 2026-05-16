Tamil Nadu Rain Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Multiple Districts; Southwest Monsoon Arrival Likely Within 24 Hours

Chennai, May 16: A deep depression prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay has triggered widespread rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heavy rain warnings for multiple districts over the next few days. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely on Saturday in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Theni districts. On Sunday, Dindigul, Theni, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris are expected to receive heavy showers.

The IMD has also forecast cloudy skies and moderate rain in parts of Chennai for the next two days. The department further stated that the southwest monsoon is expected to commence over parts of the Andaman Sea, south Bay of Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands within the next 24 hours. Though the monsoon usually sets in around May 20, meteorologists expect its arrival nearly five days earlier this year. El Nino 2026: These States and Cities in India Face Highest Risk As Historic El Nino Prepares To Hit.

Meanwhile, widespread rains were reported from several districts on Friday, bringing relief from intense summer heat but also causing damage and casualties in some areas. In Nagapattinam district, heavy rain lashed Velipalayam, Puthur, Velankanni, Thirupoondi, Kilvelur, Thirukkuvalai, Valivalam and Thevoor for more than 20 minutes. Rain was also reported from Panruti, Neyveli, Vadalur and Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore district. At Cuddalore Silver Beach, three youths who were reportedly taking selfies during the rain were struck by lightning.

Hariharan, a native of Puthupalayam, died in the incident, while two others were admitted to hospital. In Chengalpattu district, Madurantakam, Melmaruvathur, Acharapakkam, Sithamur and Cheyyur witnessed heavy rain accompanied by lightning. In Sithamur, a coconut tree uprooted during the storm fell on a house, killing a woman identified as Kanniyammal. Several interior districts also experienced widespread showers.

Perambalur district recorded rainfall in Valikandapuram, Mangalamedu, Erayur, Thirumanthurai and Lappaikudi Kadu, resulting in cooler weather conditions. In Theni district, heavy rain continued for more than an hour in Veerapandi, Vayalpatti, Sathirappatti, Koduvalarpatti, Muthuthevanpatti and Bodinayakanur, bringing cheer to farmers. IMD Heavy Rainfall Forecast: India Set for Above-Normal May 2026 Rains, Storms and Flash Floods Likely.

Coimbatore district, too, received heavy rain in Vadamadurai, Goundampalayam, Idaiyarpalayam and Kanuvai. At Appanaickenpalayam near Thudiyalur, a century-old neem tree was uprooted, damaging houses, vehicles and electricity poles. Farmers in parts of Tenkasi district, including Vasudevanallur, Sivagiri, Thenmalai and Thirumalapuram, welcomed the rainfall, expressing hope for improved agricultural activity in the coming weeks.

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