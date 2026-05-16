Gig Workers’ Strike Today: Union Calls for 5-Hour Nationwide Bandh Amid Fuel Price Hike, Check Their Demands

India’s gig and platform workers will be observing a five-hour shutdown today, May 16, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM to protest the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices. The protest, called by the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU), comes after fuel prices were increased by around INR 3 per litre, the first major nationwide retail fuel hike in nearly four years.

The union says the increase in fuel costs has added further pressure on nearly 1.2 crore gig workers who depend on motorcycles and scooters for daily earnings. Workers associated with platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto, Ola, Uber and Rapido are expected to participate in the protest. Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Fuel Prices Increased Nationwide Amid Surge in Global Crude Oil Costs; Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Other Major Indian Cities.

What Are Gig Workers Demanding?

The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union has demanded an immediate increase in per-kilometre service rates from both the government and major digital platforms. Union President Seema Singh described the fuel price hike as a “direct blow” to workers already struggling with inflation and extreme heat conditions.

"Delivery workers for Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and others simply cannot bear this," she said, urging the government and companies to fix a minimum service rate of INR 20 per kilometre. The union is also demanding revised delivery charges, fuel compensation and better earnings protection for app-based workers whose operational expenses have increased sharply in recent months. Global Fuel Price Hike: Amit Malviya Says India Emerged as ‘Striking Exception’ Amid West Asia Conflict; Shares Petrol, Diesel Price Comparison With Other Nations.

Fuel Price Hike Adds Pressure

Oil marketing companies raised petrol and diesel prices by around Rs 3 per litre amid rising international crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

Petrol in Delhi now costs around INR 97.77 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 90.67 per litre. Earlier increases in LPG cylinder prices have also added to the financial burden on workers. The union warned that rising fuel, maintenance and vehicle costs are forcing many gig workers into financial distress, especially as companies have not proportionately increased incentives or payouts.

Workers Warn of Livelihood Crisis

National Coordinator Nirmal Gorana highlighted the scale of the issue, saying gig workers remain among the most vulnerable sections of India’s unorganised workforce. Among nearly 60 crore unorganised sector workers, around 1.2 crore gig and platform workers are directly affected by rising fuel prices, according to the union.

Women gig workers, delivery personnel and drivers are particularly impacted, with many reportedly working between 10 and 14 hours daily in difficult weather and traffic conditions. The union warned that many workers may leave the sector if earnings do not increase in line with rising operational costs.

India’s Gig Economy Continues To Grow

According to estimates by NITI Aayog, India’s gig workforce stood at 77 lakh in 2020-21 and is projected to cross 2.3 crore by 2029-30. Despite rapid growth in food delivery, ride-hailing and quick commerce services, gig workers continue to seek stronger protections, stable earnings and clearer labour rights. Currently, there is no central law specifically safeguarding gig workers’ wages or working conditions across platforms.

GIPSWU said it has submitted memorandums to the government and major companies seeking urgent intervention and revised payment structures. The union described today’s shutdown as a peaceful protest aimed at highlighting the growing livelihood crisis faced by gig workers across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).