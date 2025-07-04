Shimla, Jul 4 (PTI) The ruling Congress on Friday took a dig at the BJP over Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's comment that she has not visited cloudburst affected areas of Mandi on the "advise" of her party's leader Jai Ram Thakur, saying the leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh was "getting angry".

As many as 43 lives were lost in the hill state, of which 14 died in cloudbursts, eight in flash floods, one in a landslide, and seven were drowned. The most deaths, 17, were reported in the Mandi district, where 10 instances of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc on Tuesday.

In a post on X on Friday, Ranaut said, "It is heartbreaking to see massive flood devastation in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching the flood-affected areas in Seraj and other areas in Mandi, but was advised by the respected Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to wait until the connectivity to the affected areas is restored."

"Red alert is issued by Mandi DC today as well. Awaiting authorities' approval on the same; will be there soonest possible," she said.

In another post, the actor-politician said, "I am on my way to Himachal Pradesh. I will be visiting the affected areas soon. Please be rest assured I stand with Himachal Pradesh in every situation. Jai Hind."

Her remarks came a day after Thakur, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, sought to parry questions about the absence of the BJP's Mandi MP Ranaut from the calamity-hit region, saying, "We are concerned about the locals, and we live and die for them. Cannot comment on those who are not."

Latching on to the remark, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday asked Ranaut to speak to Thakur and said the leader of the opposition was "getting angry".

On Thursday, Thakur addressed a press conference in Mandi and lamented that the two decades of development works in his Seraj constituency have been ruined in the calamity, and it would take years to get restored.

Nachan, Karsog, Drang, Dharampur, Mandi constituencies and the adjoining areas have suffered colossal losses, he had said and urged the government to take up the relief, rescue and restoration work on a war footing.

