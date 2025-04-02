New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma on Wednesday backed the Waqf Amendment Bill and said the bill will benefit both the Muslim community and the country, and criticized the Congress for not making changes to the Waqf Bill due to vote-bank politics.

"It is for the betterment of true Muslims and the country... The Congress did not amend the Waqf Bill to serve their vote-bank politics and to appease some wrong elements of society... The poor Muslims are also happy with this bill... The Congress has stopped aligning itself with people's thoughts; that is why they have been wiped out," Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also commented on the issue.

NC said,"What is the role of the Waqf Board? Obviously, it is to do good work for society at large, but you look at the kind of litigations and mismanagement. The Waqf Act of 1995 and the 2013 amendment have been criticized for inefficiency, leading to issues like encroachment, mismanagement, ownership disputes and delays in registration and surveys. The idea of tabling this bill in Parliament is to bring streamlined processes of transparency and accountability."

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. (ANI)

