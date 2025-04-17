New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday said he has written to Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, requesting a visit to Murshidabad and other violence-hit areas of West Bengal to assess the ground situation.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "Today, I wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Home, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal. I have asked him to come and visit West Bengal. Under his leadership, we all need to go to Murshidabad. The West Bengal DGP and Murshidabad SP should be called to the Lok Sabha, and updates on the progress of the investigation should be sought from them."

Earlier in the day, Khan also posted on his official X handle about the letter, writing: "Want to request you Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Ji, kindly visit to Murshidabad & Review of Ground Reality concerning Local Hindu Survivors & also ask the DGP or SP, why always Hindus get targeted under TMC govt !?"

This comes amid political tensions over the recent violence in Murshidabad that erupted last week during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

West Bengal Police has formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent incidents of violence in Murshidabad district, officials said on Wednesday.

The SIT comprises an Additional Superintendent of Police (Intelligence Branch), two Deputy Superintendents -- one from the Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) and the other from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) -- five inspectors (including four from the CID and one from Traffic Police), and the in-charge officer of the Cyber Crime Police Station under Sundarban Police District.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing an event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who died in the Murshidabad violence.

"I will ask the Chief Secretary to get a report on it. The families of those who lost their lives in the violence will get Rs 10 lakh each. We don't see the religious identity of the victims but their pain. Those who lost their houses will get Banglar Bari (a house scheme funded entirely by her government). For those whose shops were damaged, the Chief Secretary will take estimates and get the work done for them," CM Mamata said. (ANI)

