New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, fielding Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia and dropping a number of sitting MLAs

The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5.

Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya were joined by Gujarat BJP president C R Patil at a press conference here where Yadav named the candidates selected by the party's Central Election Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

Yadav said the list includes 69 sitting MLAs, indicating that a large number of incumbent legislators has been dropped.

The list includes 14 women, and 13 and 24 members from the Schedules Castes and Schedules Tribes respectively.

He said a number of senior leaders from the state, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, have opted out of the contest and had written to the party leadership to this effect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other CEC members, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party's national president J P Nadda, were in the meeting to finalise the candidates.

The BJP is hopeful of maintaining its uninterrupted winning streak in the state assembly polls since 1995.

The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party has added an extra dimension to the state's traditional bipolar elections, with the BJP's main challenger Congress hit by a fresh round of desertion by its leaders as it works to regroup.

