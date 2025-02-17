Dharamshala/ Shimla Feb 17 (PTI) Former Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday accused the state government of being non-serious about tackling the drug menace in the state, citing the alarming rise in addiction cases.

He referred to reports of youth deaths due to drug overdoses in the past and pointed out that the state assembly had officially confirmed 11 drug-related deaths since the formation of the Sukhu government, up until July 31, 2024.

However, Thakur claimed that the actual numbers are much higher, as social stigma prevents many cases from coming to light.

"The fight against drug abuse must be decisive and immediate," he asserted.

Highlighting efforts made by the previous BJP government, the Leader of Opposition said, "Our government launched the 'Himachal Drug-Free App' to facilitate public reporting of drug dealers. It was downloaded by 50,000 people, and over 4,000 complaints were acted upon by the police."

He also mentioned that a dedicated helpline was started under the Chief Minister Seva Sankalp, ensuring direct intervention by the Drug Prevention Committee. He further stated that the BJP government had collaborated with neighboring states to curb interstate drug smuggling.

However, Thakur alleged that after the change in government, the Drug Prevention Committee had become ineffective, weakening the fight against drug trafficking. He reiterated the BJP's commitment to eradicating drug addiction and assured full support to the government in this mission.

Meanwhile, in response to Thakur's allegations, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that the current state government is taking strong and effective measures to curb drug abuse. He mentioned the implementation of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS Act) to detain repeat offenders involved in drug trafficking and prevent them from endangering society.

"Unlike the previous BJP government, which conveniently turned a blind eye to the drug menace, we are actively cracking down on the drug mafia and ensuring strict action in coordination with the state police and other relevant agencies," he said in a statement issued here in Shimla.

To further tighten the noose around drug peddlers, the state government is considering introducing the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Act in the upcoming Assembly session. He added that this legislation would ensure even stricter action against drug-related crimes.

Accusing the previous BJP government of neither introducing strict laws nor taking any serious action against drug cartels, he stated that the present Congress government would not tolerate drug dealers and is fully committed to making Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state.

The Cabinet has recently approved the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) dedicated to tackling the drug problem, he added.

