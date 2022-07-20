Ranchi (Jharkhand) July 20 (ANI): A day after a woman police sub-inspector was mowed to death in Ranchi, Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Wednesday slammed the state Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the failed law and order situation in the state and alleged that it is moving towards "jungle raj".

He also alleged cattle smuggling was behind the killing of the policewoman.

Prakash said, "There has been a huge increase in cattle smuggling in the entire state after the formation of JMM- Congress government. The reason behind the SI's killing is the people sitting in power, who are working to give full protection to animal smuggling in the entire state".

The Jharkhand MP alleged that such incidents were taking place all over the state due to a lack of will of the Soren government.

"When there is no power granted to the law enforcement agency then the police officers who are on duty face danger. Because Hemant Soren's government has no willpower to put a curb on it".

Prakash further said "Leave the common man, the life of a senior police officer is also in danger as the law and order have collapsed in the entire Jharkhand. There is an atmosphere of chaos and the state is rapidly moving towards Jungle Raj".

On July 19, SI Sandhya Topno who was posted in-charge of Tupudana OP was run over while she was conducting a check illegal smuggling of animals.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ranchi said, "Sandhya Topno mowed down to death during the Vehicle check, last night. She was posted as incharge of Tupudana Police station. The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized".

Further probe into the matter is under process. (ANI)

