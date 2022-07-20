The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga (LNMU) has declared the result for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test(CET-BED 2022) today, July 19, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar B.ed CET 2022 examinations can download their scorecard through the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

How to Download Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Result?

Visit the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in. On the homepage click on the link that reads, "Click here for result." Enter the login credentials such as email id and password. Now click on the submit option. Your Bihar B.ED CET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the Bihar B.ED CET Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The registration process for the counseling will be held from July 25 and will conclude on August 4. The entrance examination was conducted on July 6.

In Bihar, there are 35,000 seats in B.Ed colleges. Candidates who have passed the B.Ed CET will have to complete counseling processes and document verification for taking admissions.

