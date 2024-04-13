Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu's BJP President K Annamalai campaigned in Theni in support of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) Chief TTV Dhinakaran, who is an NDA alliance candidate.

During his roadshow, Annamalai attacked DMK as a corrupt party and also said that AIADMK-DMK joined hands to defeat Dhinakaran in Theni. "To defeat TTV, two candidates have joined hands. But cadres and people are not with them. This time... AIADMK cadres' votes also belong to TTV. They are going to join hands with AMMK and vote for TTV. Cadres know their real leader... Cadres will find the fake leaders. We need to support TTV."

The BJP leader also said that the alliance is formed to save Tamil Nadu. "In Theni, TTV is contesting; in Ramanathapuram, O Pannerselvam is contesting. In all constituencies, senior leaders are on the ground in our alliance. This big alliance is formed to save Tamil Nadu."

During the campaign, the leader said that after the election results, Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK wouldn't exist. "Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK exists like a contractor party. Jayalalitha's soul is seeing all this. Just see the AIADMK candidates. Real cadres won't accept this. After June 4, Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK won't exist. Those cadres would be with TTV Dhinakaran. After June 4, AIADMK will be with the real leader."

He even said that DMK and AIADMK are the same party with different names. "On one side, there is M K Stalin's DMK and on the other side, there is Edappadi Palaniswami's AIADMK. I am saying two parties but both are the same party only. Only the names are different."

As the election date is coming closer, BJP and AIADMK leaders, which didn't attack each other and targeted DMK as their common enemy, now have started to attack each other during the campaigning.

Polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in Phase 1 of the general elections on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 general elections, the Congress-DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats in the state, while AIADMK could only win a lone seat. (ANI)

