New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The BJP on Monday hailed the passage of the Delhi services bill in Parliament and said it will end the "anarchist aadmi party's heinous misuse of power" to intimidate government servants for their "corrupt objectives".

Parliament on Monday passed a contentious bill that gives the Central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

Also Read | School Holiday in Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow: All Private Schools To Remain Closed on August 8.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

"The Rajya Sabha passing the Delhi Service Bill brings to an end the Anarchist Aadmi Party's heinous misuse of power to intimidate government servants for their own corrupt objectives," the BJP's in-charge for Delhi Baijayant Jay Panda said in a tweet.

Also Read | Delhi Services Bill Passed by Parliament: Setback for Arvind Kejriwal As Rajya Sabha Passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill With 131 Votes in Favour, 102 Against (Watch Video).

"Remember the heckling and physical assault of a chief secretary?" he asked on Twitter.

"How about the brazen liquor scam for which two ministers are in jail? Finish," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)