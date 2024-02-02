Ranchi, Feb 2 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP on Friday described the shifting of JMM-led alliance MLAs to Hyderabad as a political maneuver to conceal internal differences within the ruling coalition.

The party refuted the allegation that it was attempting to poach ruling alliance legislators, labeling it as false and baseless.

"The JMM-led alliance doesn't have any threat from the BJP, but they are trying to hide their internal differences. The allegation against the BJP is nothing but an attempt to divert people's mind," senior BJP leader Amar Bauri said.

Soon after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the chief minister, MLAs of the ruling JMM-led coalition flew to Hyderabad.

Congress leader Banna Gupta, whose party is a constituent of the ruling alliance said, "As many as 38 MLAs flew to Hyderabad. Several others stayed back."

Speaking to reporters after the BJP legislature party meeting, Bauri said, "The MLAs are vying for ministerial berths in the new government. There is also a competition between JMM and Congress to keep maximum berths in their folds. So, their party bosses are more concerned about keeping their members together."

Senior Congress and JMM leaders on Thursday had said the lawmakers would be shifted to the Telangana capital to thwart any attempt of poaching by the opposition BJP.

Bauri said, "He (Champai Soren) got this opportunity because the government formed under the leadership of Hemant Soren four years ago was trapped in so many legal troubles. Another important reason is that PM Narendra Modi has time and again said dynasty politics is like a termite for politics. Due to the environment in the country against dynasty politics, Champai Soren has become the CM."

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, who chaired the legislature party meeting, congratulated new CM Champai Soren and urged him to work in the interest of the people.

