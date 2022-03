Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Former BJP MLA Anil Gote alleged that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis got Rs 20 crore from RKW Developers Ltd after 2014, which has alleged links with late Iqbal Memon, an accused in 1993 bomb blast in Mumbai and a former confidant of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Gote, who is an NCP MLA has filed a complaint against the BJP and Fadnavis with the Enforcement Directorate.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Uber To Offer Free Rides Between Ukrainian Border and Polish Cities, Food and Essential Supplies.

He alleged that the BJP received Rs 10 crore from RKW Developers in 2014-15 and another Rs 10 crore from other real estate developers, which used to buy and sell properties on behalf of Memon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)