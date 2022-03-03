Mumbai, March 3: The ride-hailing giant, Uber has stepped up amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Uber on Wednesday announced that it would be offering unlimited free rides for refugees and their families between the Ukraine-Poland border and two Polish cities. Uber will also provide free transportation to the staff at Migrant Welcome Centers and for the delivery of goods to NGO warehouses in Poland.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the service is part of a broader set of initiatives to support Ukraine amid the Russian military operations. Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Looking to Sell the Club Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

The ride-sharing company said that it has collected over 60 tons of essential supplies in Romania, and has teamed up with International Red Cross to transport the supplies to communities in Ukraine. Uber Introduces Explore Feature That Will Allow Users To Buy Concert Tickets, Book Restaurants.

Later this week, Uber said it will add an in-app donation button for its US riders to make donations to the International Rescue Committee. The company is planning to make in-app donation features available to Uber users in more countries in the coming days, pledging that Uber will match donations of up to $1 million.

