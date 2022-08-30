Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday slammed the Congress, terming it a "party of sycophants" and the worshippers of one family.

"The Congress is reduced to a one-family party and anybody challenging it is immediately thrown out," Chugh said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Orders Telangana to Pay Rs 6,756 Crore Power Dues to Andhra Pradesh; KCR Govt Cries Foul.

He further asserted, "in the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP would form the government on its own and all other parties including Abdullahs and Muftis would be washed out."

Chugh's remarks came after former Congress leader in the Union Territory Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he will launch a new party soon and the first unit will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Arrested for Raping Baby Girl in Kushinagar On Pretext of Buying Her Chocolates and Toys.

Azad was Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008.

Soon after his resignation from all the posts of the party--where he blamed party leader Rahul Gandhi's "immaturity" for his decision--several other party leaders also resigned from their posts, including the former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand.

In an indication of his political stock even as he has resigned from Congress, three party leaders who are currently members of 'G23' met him at his residence in the national capital on Tuesday. Azad was also a member of G23.

Lauding the various policies announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chugh said, "The welfare and development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought a dramatic change in the minds of the people in Jammu and Kashmir."

People want peace and progress that the Prime Minister has given to the Union Territory, Chugh said.

"Those leaders working at the direction of the Pakistan ISI would be thrown out of J-K," he added.

Emphasising the abolition of Article 370, Chugh said that the BJP has become the most popular political party in Jammu and Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 and other decisions taken by the prime minister.

In three years, the union territory is unrecognizable, holistic and inclusive development paired with good governance and equal opportunities for all has been the key to its growth. The development projects in J-K are a big milestone. To mention the industrial development projects alone, a hefty sum of Rs 36,000 crore has been allotted land as against investment applications of more than Rs 54,000 crore. Fifty-three projects concerning fifteen Ministries are work-in-progress at Rs 58,477 crore for various sectors such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development, etc. Twenty-Nine projects out of these have been completed.

In 2019 the Centre picked up fast on the incomplete development and welfare project works of the region's government that were in the pipeline for 10 to 25 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)