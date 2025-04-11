Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the party will leverage K Annamalai's organisational skills at the national level.

Addressing a joint press conference with AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai, Shah said that BJP will fight the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu under the NDA alliance.

Meanwhile, the election for Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu State President was held today.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Nainar Nagenthiran is set to take over as the party's next State president from the outgoing President K Annamalai. Nagenthiran who was formerly with the AIADMK, was the sole nominee for the post. His appointment was confirmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a statement.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "The Tamil Nadu BJP has received a nomination for the post of state president only from Shri @NainarBJP Ji. As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri @annamalai_k Ji has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people or the programs of the party from village to village, Annamalai Ji's contribution has been unprecedented. The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji's organisational skills in the party's national framework."

On April 4, K Annamalai announced that he was "not in the race" to become the next state unit chief.

"There is no contest in Tamil Nadu BJP; we will select a leader unanimously. But I am not in the race. I am not in the BJP state leadership race," Annamalai had told reporters.

The significant political development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election to be held in 2026.

In the previous two elections--the Lok Sabha and the last assembly polls--the AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly.

The AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

During the 2021 state elections, the AIADMK and the BJP were in alliance, which resulted in the BJP winning four seats. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP in 2023. (ANI)

