Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Congratulating JP Nadda on the extension of his tenure as party national president, BJP Himachal Pradesh in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday said the organization has become stronger under the party president's leadership.

"The organization of the Bharatiya Janata Party has become stronger under the leadership of JP Nadda. The way BJP has reached the booth level across the country is historic in itself. Last year, elections were held in seven states out of which BJP won five, including a huge victory in Gujarat," Khanna said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: BJP District General Secretary Ashish Shukla Booked for 'Abducting' Samajwadi Party Leader's Daughter.

He said that in West Bengal too, BJP won 77 seats from 3 seats earlier. This was possible only because of the coordination between the government and the national organization. It shows the synergy between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

The BJP leader from JP Nadda's home State said that Nadda's extension as BJP chief is historical for Himachal Pradesh too.

Also Read | Noida: 22-Year-Old Teacher Falls in Love With Minor Student, Later Elopes With Him; Case Registered.

"After LK Advani and Amit Shah, JP Nadda is such a BJP leader who became the national president for two consecutive terms. This is also a historic moment for Himachal," he said.

Avinash Khanna said that with JP Nadda at the helm, the party was strengthened at booth level.

"BJP contested 120 elections under the leadership of JP Nadda and won 73 out of them. BJP managed to strengthen 1.30 lakh booths under his leadership," he added.

According to BJP leader, JP Nadda's re-election as party chief will bring results in their favour in the upcoming State Assembly elections in nine states and in the general elections of 2024.

"Now 400 days are left and the BJP is moving towards the Lok Sabha elections. To form a government in 2024, the BJP is going to reach the youths, of the age group of 18 to 25 years, and will explain to the new generation the difference between governance and misgovernance on the ground," he said.

"Elections are to be held in nine states this year, in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. If the election of Jammu and Kashmir is also held this year, it will be the tenth state. We hope that the BJP under the leadership of JP Nadda will do well in these elections," Khanna added.

JP Nadda's tenure was extended on Tuesday at the two-day-long National Executive Meeting of the BJP in the national capital.

According to sources, the proposal for Nadda's extension was made by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

JP Nadda assumed the presidency of the party in June 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)