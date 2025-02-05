New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers distributed money on the polling day.

Sandeep Dikshit said, "Today, we were in Ansari Nagar, near AIIMS, where we saw BJP workers distributing money. Two AAP volunteers were also held today for the same. The scale on which it happened this time has never happened before. We have fought a good election, we have changed the dynamics."

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 4 Cyber Fraudsters Arrested for Sextortion and Job Scam.

Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm in all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory.

Earlier Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj exuded confidence of AAP retaining power in Delhi and said the party's performance has always been better than predicted by exit polls.

Also Read | Kolhapur: Over 450 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Kheer' at Fair in Maharashtra, Food Poisoning Suspected (Watch Video).

"We have fought three elections in Delhi and this is the fourth assembly election we are fighting...2013, 2015 exit polls had shown that we would be defeated. In 2020, we got more seats than shown by exit polls. This election also, it is being shown that we get fewer seats. I feel that exit polls have always shown that AAP would be getting fewer seats," Bhardwaj said.

Most exit polls predicted that BJP is poised to form the next government in Delhi with the ruling AAP falling behind. Exit polls said that Congress was likely to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

The exit polls varied in their prediction of margin of BJP victory with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Two polls also predicted AAP victory. The exit polls came with their predictions after the conclusion of voting in Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday.

The counting will be done on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)