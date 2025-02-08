New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj and other BJP leaders on Saturday celebrated the historic win at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Manoj Tiwari expressed his gratitude to the people of the national capital and assured them that the government would work for the development.

Tiwari also mocked at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that the party was 'finished' and had no future in the country or any state.

"Words fall short to express our happiness. We express our gratitude to the people of Delhi... The people of Delhi have expressed their faith in PM Modi's guarantee... We will work for the development of Delhi... AAP is finished... AAP has no future in Delhi, Punjab and the country..." Tiwari said speaking to ANI.

BJP leader and candidate from New Delhi constituency Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa offered prayers at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital.

Speaking to the media, Verma thanked the people for supporting him and giving a huge mandate to the party.

"Delhi's people have given a huge mandate to the BJP. We will respect it and I congratulate the people of Delhi from the bottom of my heart... The credit for this victory goes to Prime Minister Modi... We have many challenges ahead of us, but we have the support of the PM...." Verma said speaking to ANI.

Workers of the party also celebrated the victory in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

Jairam Thakur, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition of Himachal Pradesh said that the win of the party was a historic win and thanked the people for the mandate.

"This is a historic victory. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi and party President JP Nadda and I thank the people of Delhi for this historic mandate... The nation is celebrating BJP's victory in Delhi..." Thakur said speaking to ANI.

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party with several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds.

The verdict came months after BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

BJP has won 45 of 70 seats in Delhi and is leading on three. AAP has won 21 and is leading on one seat. (ANI)

