Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday lit earthen lamps and cut a 71-kg laddu in Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

While celebrating his birthday eve, a book titled 'Kashi Sankalp' was also launched in presence of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly and former Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor, GC Tripathi.

In Indore, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also joined visually impaired children to sing timeless Hindi numbers to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday.

Vijayvargiya attended a programme organised by Anibhuti Blind Ashram and Mahesh Blind Ashram in Indore on the occasion of Modi's birthday, where he sang the Hindi classic "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main Khayal Aata Hai." (ANI)

