BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin during the meeting with office-bearers and senior karyakartas of Manavely Mandal at the BJP Office, in Puducherry (Photo: @NitinNabin X/)

Puducherry [India], December 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Working President Nitin Nabin addressed a series of organisational meetings in Puducherry on Sunday, underlining the party's renewed focus on strengthening its grassroots presence and expanding its footprint across South India.

According to an official release from the party, the visit marked Nabin's first official tour of the Union Territory after assuming charge and coincided with the second day of his two-day programme.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Credits 'Positive Campaign' for BJP’s Landslide Victory, Calls It Historic.

During his visit, Nabin paid tributes at the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, recalling the nationalist ideals, intellectual legacy and spiritual vision of Sri Aurobindo. He said the philosopher's emphasis on nation-building, cultural pride and spiritual strength resonates deeply with the BJP's core values of nationalism, service and inclusive development, adding that his teachings continue to inspire India's cultural and national consciousness.

Nabin also offered prayers and performed darshan and pooja at the Appa Paithiyam Swami Temple. He later addressed organisational meetings with office-bearers and senior karyakartas at the mandal and booth levels, including a review meeting at the BJP office in Puducherry and a booth-level interaction at Kalapet Mandal in Ganabathychettykulam, as per the release.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: People Voted for Development Agenda, Rejecting Fake Narrative, Says BJP.

Stressing discipline and booth-level strengthening, he urged party workers to intensify outreach efforts and remain actively engaged with the public.

Highlighting the importance of South India in the BJP's future strategy, Nabin called upon party karyakartas to work collectively to make the region a stronghold of the party and to take the development agenda forward. He said the enthusiasm of the people of Puducherry reflected strong public support and blessings for the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of his outreach, Nabin met Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to discuss ways to further strengthen the NDA and enhance coordination for development-oriented, people-centric governance. He also called on Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan at the Raj Bhavan, where issues related to administration and overall development were discussed.

Thanking party workers for their dedication, Nabin lauded their organisational discipline and grassroots commitment, expressing confidence that the BJP will continue to expand its reach and work towards forming BJP-led NDA governments in the coming elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)