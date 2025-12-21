Mumbai, December 21: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra on Sunday claimed it has topped among all parties by winning the maximum number of presidents and other posts in the nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections, saying that the nagar parishad and nagar panchayat polls have rejected the fake narrative while voting for the development agenda. The polling for 246 nagar parishads and 42 nagar panchayats took place in two phases on December 2 and 20, and the counting took place on Sunday. As of 1:44 p.m., the BJP claimed it has won 129 seats as the counting is still underway.

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said the party would now focus on Mumbai after a decisive mandate in the recently concluded civic body elections, asserting that voters had rejected the opposition’s “fake narrative”. Addressing reporters and party workers at the BJP headquarters here, Chavan said the opposition levelled “all kinds of allegations” during the campaign, but people saw through them. “Uddhav Thackeray himself said he had nothing to offer to the people, and that is why his party was rejected. His party could not even win council chairperson posts in double digits,” he said. “Now, the Mumbaikars will also do the same. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided to replace all existing local trains with AC trains without increasing fares,” he said. Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: Mahayuti Surges Past 200-Mark As BJP Dominates Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats Polls.

“Following the Assembly elections, the people of Maharashtra once again placed their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party in the nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections across the state. The BJP family has once again emerged as the largest political party in Maharashtra. This is a victory of the unwavering trust shown by the people, alongside the visionary urban development agenda of the esteemed Modiji, the farsighted leadership of the esteemed Devendra Fadnavis, and the tireless efforts of BJP office-bearers and workers,” he said. “Heartfelt thanks to all the voters who blessed the BJP's transparent, people-centric, and developmental ideology like a mother! Heartfelt congratulations to all the victorious candidates and sincere best wishes for the journey ahead! Where there is the BJP's lotus, development is inevitable,” he stated.

Chavan stated the results showed the benefits of the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state. He praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for touring the state extensively, holding rallies and interacting with party workers through online meetings. “We salute his dedication and hard work,” he said, adding that Mumbaikars too would reject the opposition’s narrative in the upcoming BMC polls. Calling the outcome a clear signal of the state’s direction, Chavan said, “This is a solid mandate for progress and development. We respect the people’s mandate and will meet the high expectations voters have from the BJP and its allies.” He claimed the Mahayuti had won more than 250 councils, nagar parishads and nagar panchayats out of 288, with BJP candidates securing 134 out of 236 council chief posts and over 3,000 corporator seats.

A senior BJP leader and state revenue minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, attributed the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the administrative efficiency of Chief Minister Fadnavis. “For the first time, the BJP has secured such a large mandate in civic body polls,” he said, congratulating Chavan and Mahayuti partners Shiv Sena and NCP. On alliance dynamics, Bawankule said it was not feasible to contest all small nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections jointly. “Candidates were fielded after discussions, and there was no bitterness. Congress remains our traditional opponent, and it is shrinking further,” he said. Maharashtra Local Body Elections Results 2025: Vote Counting Begins for Washim and Trimbakeshwar Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayat Polls.

BJP leader and Sindhudurg guardian minister Nitesh Rane, meanwhile, struck a conciliatory note, stressing that development would be the priority now. “Elections are over, and there is no need to politicise anything further. Development will remain in focus,” Rane told reporters, congratulating winners in Malvan, Kankavali, Sawantwadi and Vengurla. “As guardian minister, I will address their demands and expectations without any bias. I assure them of full support. It is taxpayers’ money, and it must be used responsibly,” he said, lauding BJP workers for their efforts in Malvan and Kankavali. “Our workers worked very hard and did not fall short anywhere. In a democracy, such efforts must be respected,” he added.

Responding to allegations of money power, Rane said, “If huge money had been used, all candidates of my panel in Malvan would have won. People are wise, and we should trust their choice. I need some time to understand what exactly went wrong.” He also acknowledged the impact of campaigns by his elder brother Nilesh Rane. “His rallies did make an impact and cannot be ignored. There were other factors too, and we also made some mistakes. I respect the mandate of the people,” he said. In Malvan and Kankavli civic polls, his elder brother and Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane backed candidates won the election.

