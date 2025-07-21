New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Monday slammed Congress on the alleged rape of a 19-year-old college student by the Odisha State President of Congress's student wing, Udit Pradhan, saying that it is shameful but not surprising.

In a social media post on X, Malviya wrote, "Shameful but not surprising...Udit Pradhan, the Odisha State President of Congress's student wing, has been arrested for the rape of a 19-year-old engineering student in Bhubaneswar...".

BJP IT cell head, Malviya, further wrote, "This comes close on the heels of another horrific case -- where student leaders from both BJD and Congress were complicit in driving the Balasore sexual assault victim to suicide through a vile campaign of character assassination".

He further raised questions, saying, "How long will these parties shield predators in their ranks? How many more young women must suffer before there is accountability?Silence is complicity".

Odisha police had arrested Udit Pradhan, president of the Odisha National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Congress party's student wing, in Odisha, in connection with the alleged rape of a girl student in Bhubaneswar, according to information provided by the Odisha Police Commissionerate.

As per the police, the incident happened on Friday night when the girl was allegedly given an intoxicating substance in a drink by the accused before he allegedly committed the offence. The incident reportedly took place in a hotel in Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

Police said, "There has been an allegation by a girl student about giving an intoxicated substance in a drink and then of rape in a hotel against one Udit Pradhan".

Based on the complaint submitted by the victim, an FIR was registered at the Mancheswar Police Station, and the accused Udit Pradhan, was arrested.

"On the basis of the report submitted by the victim, FIR has been registered at the Mancheswar Police Station and the accused Udit Pradhan has been arrested, Police said.

Meanwhile, Udit Pradhan has been suspended from the position of the President of the Odisha National Students' Union of India (NSUI) with immediate effect, as per a statement issued by the NSUI National President. (ANI)

