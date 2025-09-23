New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Manish Tewari on Tuesday hit back at Amit Malviya's swipe at his earlier remarks concerning "entitlement" and toppling of some governments in India's neighbourhood, saying that the BJP's IT cell in-charge should "grow up" and not trivialise regional political upheavals by reducing them to a Congress-BJP tussle.

Tewari's remarks came after Malviya, in a post on X, claimed that the Congress MP had targeted Rahul Gandhi, calling the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha the "ultimate 'Nepo Kid' of Indian politics" and highlighting "revolt" within the party.

"Gosh, I just wish that some people would grow up in life. Everything does not have to be dumbed down to a Cong-BJP he-said-she-said or targeting X or Y. What is happening in South Asia and East Asia has serious National Security implications, and why it is happening needs to be understood in the correct perspective," Tewari wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Manish Tewari cited the recent uprisings in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, which led to the ouster of the present governments. He also mentioned protests against Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"The toppling of - President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka in July 2023, Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh in July 2024 , KP Sharma Oli in Nepal in September 2025 and now the protests against Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Philippines have won word written over them ENTITLEMENT IS NO LONGER ACCEPTABLE TO GEN X , Y , Z," Tewari had posted on X.

Malviya linked Tewari's comments to Rahul Gandhi, alleging they reflect dissent within the Congress.

"Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, member of the G-23 rebel group, takes aim at Rahul Gandhi -- the ultimate 'Nepo Kid' of Indian politics. Forget Gen Z, even Congress's own veterans are fed up with his regressive politics. The revolt is now from within!" he wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

