Hyderabad, September 23: Cyberabad police have arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers and a car driver for the kidnapping, gang rape, and murder of a 32-year-old woman. A week after the victim’s body was found in Kismathpur village, police solved the case with the arrest of all three accused - Gulam Dastagir Khan, 26, and Mohd. Imran, 25, both auto-rickshaw drivers and Meka Durga Reddy, a car driver.

According to the Station House Officer of Rajendranagar Police Station, the woman, who was missing for three days, was found intoxicated by Durga Reddy on September 14. The accused lured her into his vehicle, bought her beer and biryani, and assaulted her near KLCC Function Hall, Sathmrai. He then dropped her at Pillar Number 306, Aramghar X Roads. Later, Dastagir and Imran coerced her into their rented auto and drove to Kismathpur Bridge and gang-raped her. When she resisted, Khan fatally assaulted her with sticks. They fled, leaving her body in the bushes. Hyderabad Horror: Mentally Challenged Woman ‘Raped and Impregnated’ by Neighbour, Minor.

The decomposed body of the victim was spotted by locals two days later, and they alerted the police. The Cyberabad Special Operations Team, along with the Rajendranagar police, checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the roads leading to the crime spot. They zeroed in on the auto rickshaw in which the two accused had brought the victim.

Police identified the accused, and during the interrogation, they confessed to the crime. During crime scene reconstruction, police noticed that someone had dropped the woman at Aramgarh. The police then identified the person as Durga Reddy and picked him up for questioning. He admitted to having sexually assaulted the woman. After a thorough investigation, the police cracked the case and arrested the accused. Hyderabad: 2 Held for Allegedly Raping 20-Year-Old Intern From Chennai After Consuming Alcohol in Party.

The accused were previously involved in criminal cases. Dastagir Khan had two theft cases against him in Gachibowli and Rajendra Nagar police stations. Imran was involved in rash driving and attacking policemen. Durga Reddy is also accused in four cases of theft and assault.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

