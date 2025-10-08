By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set for the upcoming Bihar polls, and the party is working tirelessly, with marathon meetings and one-on-one interactions with NDA leaders ongoing.

As part of this, BJP senior leaders Dharmendra Pradhan, Vinod Tawde, and Mangal Pandey met with LJP president Chirag Paswan at his residence on October 7.

Sources told ANI that this meeting was a protocol meet before the polls and also focused on poll strategy for the upcoming Bihar elections.

It is expected that the BJP may finalise the list of candidates for most of its seats soon.

Meanwhile, many Union ministers are visiting Bihar, interacting with BJP cadres, and reviewing the ground situation.

The BJP Bihar Election Committee meeting is going on today, October 8, in Patna to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections. Union Minister and BJP Election In-Charge Dharmendra Pradhan, State President Dr. Dilip Jaiswal, and all members of the Election Committee will deliberate on seat distribution and candidates.

Also, a BJP CEC meeting is scheduled to take place in the national capital, likely on October 11, 12, or 13, a top BJP senior source told ANI. Regarding candidate selection, the BJP's criteria include winability, and the party is working on social engineering to inform its candidate selection process.

As the election date is announced, the BJP is also planning rallies for senior central leaders. BJP senior leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and others, will hold several rallies after Diwali, a BJP source told ANI.

Meanwhile, JD(U) National President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also held discussions with senior party leaders regarding the final touches to the list of candidates.

After the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election schedule, the ruling NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance have not yet finalised their seat-sharing arrangements. Separate meetings are being held by the constituent parties of both alliances. (ANI)

