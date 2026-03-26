Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 26 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday led a Ram Navami rally in Bhabanipur, calling for "Ram Rajya" in the state.

He emphasised good governance, women's safety, youth employment, and curbing infiltrators ahead of the Assembly elections.

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Speaking to ANI during the rally, "The entire Bengal wants 'Ram Rajya'...There should be good governance, women's safety, jobs for youth, and no infiltrators."

"Jai Shree Ram. There will be 'Ram Rajya' in West Bengal this time," he said.

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Adhikari is contesting the two-phase West Bengal assembly polls on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram seat in the 2021 assembly elections against Adhikari, but later secured victory in the Bhabanipur by-election against Priyanka Tibrewal.

This time, the West Bengal elections will see a face-off between Adhikari and Banerjee for the Bhabanipur seat, while Adhikari will also try to retain Nandigram.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were made for the procession by the Anjani Putra Sena in Howrah.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.'The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification.

West Bengal will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4.

The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)