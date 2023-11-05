New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched the 'Mandal Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan,' an initiative aimed at empowering grassroots-level party workers, at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

The National Executive Committee Meeting of BJYM took place on November 4, during which the 'Mandal Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan' was formally adopted and is set to be implemented across all organizational districts in India. The meeting was attended by state representatives from various regions.

The 'Mandal Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan' also included a 'Trainer's Training Programme' to equip state team members with the necessary skills and knowledge. During the NEC, senior members of BJYM, led by the National President of BJYM and Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya, conducted a workshop.

Tejasvi Surya said "The current youth is fortunate because it has never witnessed the negative political scenarios of other ruling parties. In each and every aspect of the society, the government has worked tirelessly and left no stone unturned."

The inaugural session of the NEC was addressed by Dharmendra Pradhan Union Cabinet Minister, who said, "BJYM's only commitment in the coming six months should be to ensure that PM Narender Modi is given another chance to serve the nation. I congratulate BJYM of the Lok Sabha victory in advance. This party has taken a leap into a movement now, working towards the betterment of the society and the underprivileged ones."

Sunil Bansal, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party conveyed an important roadmap for unchallenged political victory to the members of Yuva morcha.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched the "Vidya Kamal App" of BJYM. The app would be an e-learning mobile app, which would also connect the masses with the latest news, information about their leaders, and latest posts.

"The things that we learn by doing small things as a small karyakarta, cannot be learnt once we come on a bigger position. In Yuva morcha, you are the youth and you should learn at this stage. These days' people prefer informed and civilized debate as compared to high pitched pointless debate; be informed and polite," Piyush Goyal said.

Tejasvi Surya, National President BJYM and MP, expressed his confidence in the success of the 'Mandal Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan,' and said "Reform, perform, transform and Inform. This is the agenda of the Modi Government. We are the backbone of the Indian Political system and it is our privilege to serve it." (ANI)

