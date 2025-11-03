Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], November 3 (ANI): In a major discovery for local butterfly experts, the known distribution of the Black-spot Royal (Tajuria luculentus) has been extended to Sikkim, further enriching the State's already remarkable butterfly diversity. The state has now joined Manipur and Meghalaya,

The finding was published in the March-June 2025 issue of the quarterly newsletter Bionotes, released by the Butterfly Research Centre, Bhimtal in Uttarakhand, last month.

Sikkim-based butterfly researchers, Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, Monish Kumar Thapa, Sonam Pintso Sherpa, and Nosang M. Limboo contributed to the study, which reports the first confirmed record of the Black-spot Royal from the state.

According to the newsletter, Black-spot Royal (Tajuria luculentus) had previously been recorded only from Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nepal.

During the study, the elusive butterfly was observed on April 19 during a field survey at Noam Panang in Dzongu, North Sikkim. It was seen feeding on flowers high up in a tree, along with around 30 to 35 other butterfly species.

"The current finding not only extends the known distribution of Tajuria luculentus to Sikkim but also confirms its presence in the State," the newsletter reported.

Sikkim is home to over 720 recorded butterfly species, making it one of the richest butterfly regions in India and a key part of the Eastern Himalaya biodiversity hotspot. In Dzongu alone, more than 428 species have been documented - highlighting how even small areas of Sikkim support extraordinary biodiversity.

Experts believe many species remain unrecorded, awaiting discovery through continued field research and exploration.

Tajuria luculentus, also known as the Black Spot Royal Butterfly, or also known as the Chinese Royal, is a legally protected species under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act. The species has been spotted at least twice in Arunachal Pradesh in March, too. The butterfly is classified under the Tajuria genus and the Lucaenidae family. The butterfly has a vibrant blue colour with a black mark on the top of its wing and spots and lines on the edges of its wings. (ANI)

