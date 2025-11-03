New Delhi, November 3: Several key companies announced their quarterly results over the weekend, and their stocks are likely to stay in focus on Monday, November 3. Indian equity markets are set to begin the first week of November on a cautious note, following a weak close on October 31. Benchmark indices ended lower, with the Nifty slipping below the 25,750 mark as traders booked profits after a strong multi-week rally.

At the close, the Sensex declined 465.75 points, or 0.55 percent, to end at 83,938.71, while the Nifty fell 155.75 points or 0.60 percent to settle at 25,722.10. Below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, November 3.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NSE: BPCL) reported a consolidated net profit of INR 6,442 crore for Q2 FY26, up 5% sequentially and broadly in line with market expectations. Revenue fell 6.8% quarter-on-quarter to INR 1.04 lakh crore, while EBITDA rose 1.2% to INR 9,778 crore. Operating margins improved to 9.3%. The board declared an interim dividend of INR 7.5 per share for FY26, with November 7 as the record date.

Urban Company (NSE: URBANCO) slipped into a net loss of INR 59.3 crore for the second quarter of FY26, marking its first quarterly results after listing. This compares to a profit of INR 6.9 crore in the previous quarter and a loss of INR 1.82 crore a year ago. The weak performance could lead to pressure on the stock as investors reassess its near-term profitability outlook.

Patanjali Foods Ltd (NSE: PATANJALI) reported a strong Q2 FY26 performance with net profit rising 67.4% year-on-year to INR 517 crore, compared with INR 309 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 21% to INR 9,344.9 crore, while EBITDA rose 19.4% to INR 552 crore. The company’s FMCG segment surged 30% year-on-year, and the Edible Oil business advanced 17.2%, highlighting robust consumer demand.

Meanwhile, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (NSE: GODREJCP) reported a 6.5% decline in Q2 net profit to INR 459.3 crore, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (NSE: HINDUNILVR) disclosed a tax demand of INR 1,986.25 crore from the Income Tax Department, which it plans to contest.

These developments are expected to drive stock-specific action in Monday’s trading session.

