Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) Blackout measures were reimposed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Jaisalmer as a precautionary measure after being withdrawn earlier on Saturday as India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

Pakistan, however, has violated the bilateral understanding reached in the afternoon to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, government sources said on Saturday night.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Deal: Hours After Announcement of Truce, Loud Explosions Heard Along LoC, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Confirms.

After the ceasefire announcement, markets closed during the day had reopened and daily life resumed. However, it was decided to reimpose blackout in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Other restrictions like a ban on flying drones and fireworks will also continue.

Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Goyal said that blackout will be imposed in the district from 12 am to 4 am. Jodhpur does not share border with Pakistan but it is a strategic location in western Rajasthan.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Truce Deal: Punjab Reimposes Blackout in Several Districts As Precautionary Measure After Reports Claim Explosions in Several Areas of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

In Jaisalmer, blackout was scheduled at 11 pm but it was imposed immediately after the ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)