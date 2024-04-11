Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) on Thursday dismissed as "blatant lie," the claim made by Praful Patel, a leader of the rival NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar on Sharad Pawar being '50 per cent' ready to join hands with the BJP last year.

The chief spokesperson for NCP (SP) Mahesh Tapase said that Patel's remarks were a "deliberate attempt to sow confusion amongst the electorate."

"Sharad Pawar firmly rejected any notion of supporting BJP, both in principle and action. This unequivocal dismissal stands as a testament to Pawar's unwavering commitment to his political convictions," Tapase said.

The NCP (SP) spokesperson said that the rejection of their proposal "is a clear source of frustration" for leaders like Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and others "who recognize their dependence on Sharad Pawar's leadership to maintain relevance in Maharashtra politics."

On Wednesday, speaking with ANI, Praful Patel had claimed that Sharad Pawar was "50 per cent" ready to go with the BJP when his nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

"On 2nd July 2023, when Ajit Pawar and our ministers took oath with Maharashtra government, we met Sharad Pawar on 15th-16th July and requested him to join us. Later, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar met in Pune. He was also 50 per cent ready...Sharad Pawar always hesitates at the last minute," Patel told ANI.

"In 1996, if Pawar saheb had agreed to the suggestions of HD Devegowda, then he could have been the PM. Sharad Pawar could have been PM in 1996 itself if he was not hesitant," Praful Patel said.

NCP (SP) chief spokesperson pointed out that the recent closure of cases exposes the true motives behind Ajit Pawar group's alignment with BJP, dispelling any notion of genuine developmental intent.

Tapase said that Ajit Pawar lacks the moral authority to represent NCP, as he has acquired the party name and the 'clock' symbol by backstabbing Sharad Pawar.

"Maharashtra's allegiance remains firmly with Sharad Pawar and his vision for the state's future. As Maharashtra prepares for upcoming elections, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the people's welfare, guided by Sharad Pawar's unwavering leadership," said Tapase.

NCP-SCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Patel's statement "is meaningless and of no value" as there is no truth in the statement.

"All these statements are only being made to increase their value as the BJP is treating the Ajit Pawar group as if they are nobody... If things were supposed to happen, they would've happened a long time ago..." Crasto said.

On July 2 last year, Ajit Pawar left the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and joined the BJP-led NDA camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister for the fifth time. Pawar took eight MLAs with him from the Sharad Pawar faction.

After being sworn in as the deputy CM in July last year, Ajit Pawar removed his uncle, Sharad Pawar, from the post of party president, and wrote to the Election Commission seeking recognition of his faction as the real NCP.

Meanwhile, NCP Shinde faction leader and MLA Sanjay Sirsat has said that Sharad Pawar wanted to join with the BJP long ago and he had also made preparations.

Sirsat told ANI that Pawar had prepared to join the BJP twice. "The whole of Maharashtra knows that Ajit Pawar had taken oath in the morning, but at the last moment there was some discord among themselves. Even today Sharad Pawar is inclined towards BJP in his heart... he knows that the Mahavikas Aghadi cannot develop. The Uddhav group and Congress no longer have the strength and to run their politics it is necessary to go with BJP," Sirsat said.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in the state in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

In the first phase on April 19, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Chandrapur will go to polls. Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani will vote in the second phase on April 26. Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur will vote in the third phase to be held on May 7. Polling will be held across Nandurbhar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Beed, and Shirdi in the fourth phase on May 13. Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central will vote in the final phase on May 20.

Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

