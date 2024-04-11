New Delhi, April 11: A sharpshooter of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, involved in a recent firing incident for extortion in the city, was arrested from the outskirts of the national capital, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Satender Kumar a.k.a Sikander (20), a native of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, on Monday, specific input was received regarding the movement of a person, who was involved in the firing case registered at Moti Nagar police station, a week ago, carrying illegal firearms. Delhi: Five Shooters of Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested, Highly Sophisticated Weapons Recovered.

"As per the information, a raid was conducted and Satender was apprehended," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) R K Singh. During the investigation, he disclosed that he came in touch with one of the gang members of Lawrance Bishnoi, Kala Rana and Kapil Mann gang in September-2023. Haryana Shocker: Gurugram-Based Businessman Allegedly Shot Dead by Minor Members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"In the last week of March-24, he was directed via Signal App to reach a designated place in Naraina where he met with another boy who was riding a scooty (Identification yet to be established)," said the DCP.

The duo then went to the house of a man in Moti Nagar where the rider fired several rounds at about 2 p.m. on March 31 and fled. "After the incident, he was dropped by the rider near Rithala metro station and thereafter he evaded arrest by staying at different places," said the DCP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).