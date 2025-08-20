Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 20 (ANI): A blood-soaked body with a slit neck was found behind Rajawat Farm House on Saturday night. The victim was identified as Manoj Kumar from Malpura Gate, according to police.

The body was examined by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and sent for post-mortem. The investigation is ongoing, but the police have made significant progress.

Manoj's wife, her friend Rishi Srivastava, and Rishi's friend Mohit were arrested in connection with the murder. According to the police, Rishi had promised to help Manoj's wife escape her husband's alleged abuse.

Rishi and Manoj's wife planned the murder together. Rishi allegedly searched online for methods of killing and evading detection. The motive behind the murder appears to be a complex web of relationships and abuse.

No weapons have been recovered yet, and further investigation is going on by the police.

The police are continuing their investigation, trying to recover the weapons used in the crime. The case will likely go to court once the investigation is complete. (ANI)

