Are Monetary Contributions Being Sought to Save Nimisha Priya, Kerala Nurse on Death Row in Yemen? MEA Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim

Mumbai, August 20: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has debunked a fake social media post going viral that sought 'monetary contributions' into a government-designated bank account to "save" Nimisha Priya, the Kerala nurse facing execution in Yemen. The MEA on Tuesday, August 19, clarified that no government-affiliated fundraising campaign exists and dismissed the viral messages asking for monetary contributions as “fake.”

The clarification came after evangelist Dr KA Paul urged people to donate INR 8.3 crore to a “Government of India designated account” on X, formerly Twitter. “We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI-designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim,” the MEA said in an August 19 X post. Did You Get an SMS To Update Your Address To Receive a Package From India Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

The ministry reiterated that it continues to follow the case closely and is coordinating with “friendly governments” to assist Nimisha.

Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Kerala's Palakkad, has been on death row in Yemen since 2020 after being convicted of murdering Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mehdi in 2017. According to reports, Nimisha was trying to recover her passport from Talal, who allegedly abused her and forged documents to claim she was his wife, when she drugged him in an attempt to escape. Talal later died from the overdose, leading to her arrest at the Saudi-Yemen border. Mumbai Airport Runways Flooded After Heavy Rain? Fact Check Reveals Old Video of Chennai Airport Circulated With Fake Claim.

Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council upheld Nimisha Priya's death sentence, which was later approved by the country's president. Her execution, initially scheduled for July 16, was postponed following intervention by Indian authorities. Nimisha’s family has been trying to negotiate with the victim’s kin to pay “blood money”, but reports suggest the offer has been rejected, with the family insisting on capital punishment.

