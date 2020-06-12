Coronavirus in India: Live Map

BMC to Start Computerised Dashboard for Availability of Pyres in Mumbai's Cremation Grounds Due To Huge Rush Amid Rising COVID-19 Deaths

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 10:56 PM IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 12: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is finalising plans for a computerised dashboard to display real-time data on availability of pyres in Mumbai, which is witnessing a huge rush at cremation centres due to COVID-19 deaths and other deaths at the same time.

According to a BMC official, it will be launched by the end of this month, People can also get information about the availability of pyres through BMC helpline number 1916. Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717.

"There are 46 cremation centres which are having a mix of both arrangements of traditional pyres and electric cremation facilities. In these centres, there are 219 traditional pyres and 18 electric pyres are available in Mumbai as of now. BMC health department and IT department are in final stage of computerizing a dashboard for the availability of pyres at any given time in Mumbai," an official said.

"It will be launched by the end of this month, People can also get information about the availability of pyres through BMC helpline number 1916," added official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

