Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The bodies of a man, his wife and their child was found hanging in their flat in south Kolkata's Kasba area on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a call from neighbours stating that the flat inhabitants were not responding, police reached the spot and broke open the door and found the three persons hanging from the ceiling, a police officer said.

"The matter is being investigated. Till we get the post-mortem examination report, it would be difficult to say whether these are cases of suicide or homicide," he added.

