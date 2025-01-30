Jamshedpur, Jan 30 (PTI) The body of 64-year-old Shivraj Gupta, who died in the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj, arrived in his hometown in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday evening, family members said.

Gupta, a former bank employee from Sundernagar under Musabani police station, had traveled to Prayagraj with 13 friends and their families on January 29 to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, Gupta's son Shivam Raj said. Gupta leaves behind his wife, son, and daughter.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Gupta's friend, Kamalkant Mandal, who was part of the group, said they nearly reached the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati when the stampede occurred. Amid the chaos, Gupta began feeling unwell. "He was helped out by local police and rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away," Mandal added.

The family learned of the incident the following morning through TV news channels.

Gupta's wife, Punam Raj, said she had spoken to him around 11 PM the previous night when he mentioned the heavy rush of devotees. Gupta's son, Shivam Raj, who works in Bengaluru, arrived on Thursday, while his daughter, based in Delhi, was on her way to their hometown.

The cremation is scheduled for Friday at the Maubhandar burning ghat.

