India News | Body of Home Guard Jawan Found at Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jun 13 (PTI) The body of a 49-year-old home guard jawan was found at a local hospital on Saturday morning, police said.

Kulwant Singh, who was posted at the civil hospital here, went to sleep in the guard room on Friday night but was found dead the next day, they said.

His body has been kept in the hospital's mortuary and investigation in the matter is underway, police added.

