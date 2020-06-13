Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
India News | Body of Home Guard Jawan Found at Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 06:58 PM IST
Body of Home Guard Jawan Found at Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jun 13 (PTI) The body of a 49-year-old home guard jawan was found at a local hospital on Saturday morning, police said.

Kulwant Singh, who was posted at the civil hospital here, went to sleep in the guard room on Friday night but was found dead the next day, they said.

His body has been kept in the hospital's mortuary and investigation in the matter is underway, police added.

