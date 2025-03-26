Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) The body of a newborn baby was discovered in a garbage bin in a restroom at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Wednesday.

Police have launched a probe to trace the person who dumped the day-old baby inside the airport, also known as T2, located in the city's Sahar area, he said.

According to the official, the airport security was alerted about a newborn baby in a trash bin of a toilet around 10.30 pm on Tuesday. The baby was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

A case has been registered and police are going through the footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the airport to get leads, the official said.

The cops are also in touch with hospitals, shelter homes and orphanages, and going through the details of passengers who used the airport recently to solve the case, he added.

