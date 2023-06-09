New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) An unidentified body of a man was found lying on a footpath near Burari flyover in north Delhi on Friday, police said.

The body, which was found in a pool of blood, bore head injury on the front and back side, they said.

CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of the crime are being analysed to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events, police said.

A case of murder was registered and efforts are being made to identify the man, a senior police officer said.

The spot was visited by the crime team and forensic experts, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

