Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Boeing has launched its first Global Support Centre (GSC) in India.

Based in Gurugram, it will deliver customised operational efficiency and safety improvement projects for Boeing's airline customers, civil aviation regulatory bodies and other industry stakeholders, it said in a statement on Monday.

“With India continuing to see an unprecedented surge in civil aviation traffic, Boeing is committed to innovating and bringing value to modernise the Indian aviation ecosystem,” said Boeing India president Salil Gupte.

The GSC would provide a platform to enable knowledge transfer for enhancing safety and increasing operational efficiency for Boeing's airline partners in the country, he added.

Boeing also announced an investment in a new logistics centre in India to cater to its regional customers.

In the initial phase of the operations, the India logistics centre would focus on supporting airline customers.

In the second phase, it would cater to the larger network of Boeing's customers in the region, the statement added.

