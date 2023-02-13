Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her husband and his parents in Dharavi area of Mumbai after a scuffle over dowry, a police official said on Monday.

While her husband and her in-laws claimed she died by suicide, a murder case was registered on the complaint of her father, who arrived in the metropolis from Uttar Pradesh after learning about the death, he said.

"Roshni Kanhaiyalal Saroj was found dead in her home in Kamgar Chawl in the early hours of Saturday. She had married Kanhaiyalal a year ago and the latter had allegedly sought Rs 5 lakh and an Enfield Bullet motorcycle as dowry," he said.

"Her parents were not financially sound so gave a gold chain, ring and Rs 50,000 during the wedding. Since then Roshni was being harassed in her marital home. After a scuffle the previous night, Roshni, who was seven months' pregnant, had called home to inform about the incident to her father," he said.

In the early hours of Saturday, she had tried to call her sister but could contact the latter, and some time later, at 5:30am, Roshni was found dead, the Dharavi police station official said.

"While her husband and in-laws said she had hanged herself, her father told police she was strangled and then hanged to pass off the murder as suicide. Her husband has been arrested for murder. His parents have also been named as accused in the FIR," the official said.

Further probe into the incident is underway, he added.

